Poll: Over half of Americans disapprove of Supreme Court following abortion ruling
Less than four in 10 people approve of the Supreme Court, compared to six in 10 the same time last year, according to a national survey conducted by Marquette University Law School.
Driving the news: The poll was conducted over a week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The month before the ruling, approval for the court was at 44% (following the opinion leak), and in March of this year it was at 54%.
By the numbers: The poll found that 61% of Americans disapprove and 38% approve of the Supreme Court.
- When divided by ideology, approval remained at 83% for those in favor of striking down Roe, and for those opposing the decision approval was at 11%.
- Republicans reported a 67% approval and Democrats were at 15%.
State of play: "Over the past three years, perceptions of the Court in ideological terms have shifted substantially in the conservative direction," per a press release from the survey.
- The poll found that only 21% of respondents consider the court to be "moderate" and 67% consider if to be "very" or "somewhat" conservative. In comparison, in July 2021, 42% considered it to be "moderate" and 50% considered it to be "very" or "somewhat" conservative.
Methodology: The poll was conducted from July 5 to July 12, which was over a week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The survey interviewed 1,003 adults nationwide. The poll had a margin of error of ± 4.0 percentage points.