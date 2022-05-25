Poll: Majority of Americans disapprove of Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade leak

A majority of Americans say they disapprove of the Supreme Court after a draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked earlier this month, a new poll has found.

Driving the news: The Marquette Law School poll results were a major shift from March when the same poll found respondents viewed the court more favorably.

What they found: The national survey found that 55% of Americans disapprove of "how the Court is handling its job" while 44% approve.

The latest poll also found that 26% of Democrats approve of the court compared to 49% in March.

Meanwhile, 68% of Republicans approved of the court, up from 64% in March.

Flashback: In March, the Marquette poll found that 54% of people approved of the court while 45% disapproved.

Approval for the court sat at 66% in September 2020.

The big picture: Support for the Supreme Court has been on the decline, CNN reports.

In July 2021, a Gallup poll found that 49% of Americans approved of the court, which was down from 58% in 2020.

The approval rating dropped to 40% by September, which was a new low for Gallup's polls.

Methodology: The poll was conducted from May 9 to May 19, which was one week after the draft opinion was published. The survey interviewed 1,004 adults nationwide.