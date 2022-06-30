Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday was sworn in as the first Black female Supreme Court justice, shortly after Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement became effective.

The big picture: The Supreme Court's 2021-2022 term came to an end Thursday morning after it issued its last two rulings. While the next term starts in October, Justice Jackson could potentially start hearing cases before the fall if the high court needs to consider emergency requests.

Jackson is President Biden's first — and perhaps only — addition to the Supreme Court.

State of play: Chief Justice John Roberts administered the constitutional oath and Breyer administered the judicial oath.

Jackson succeeds Breyer, a President Clinton appointee who served on the court for nearly 28 years.

What he's saying: "On behalf of all of the members of the court, I am pleased to welcome Justice Jackson to the court and to our common calling," Roberts said after the ceremony.

