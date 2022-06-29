Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court on Thursday

Justice Stephen Breyer will retire from the Supreme Court on Thursday after the court hands down its last opinions for this term, he said in a letter sent Wednesday to President Biden.

Driving the news: Breyer said that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson "is prepared to take the prescribed oaths" to succeed him. It remains unclear when exactly she will be sworn in as the first Black female justice in the court's history.

Breyer announced his retirement back in January, and Jackson was confirmed as his successor in April.

The Supreme Court did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What he's saying: "It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law," Breyer said in his letter.

The big picture: The court will issue its last two opinions on Thursday morning.