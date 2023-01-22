Over 60% say Biden, Trump inappropriately handled classified docs: Poll

A page from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resident on Aug. 27, 2022 in California

Both former President Trump and President Biden have drawn public disapproval over their handling of classified documents, per a new ABC News/Ipsos poll.

Driving the news: A majority of Americans say that both Trump and Biden acted inappropriately in their handling of the classified documents, but more, 43%, said that Trump's handling of the documents "was a more serious concern."

20% of Americans said that what Biden did was more serious, while 30% said both were about the same.

By the numbers: 77% of Americans said that Trump acted inappropriately in his handling of the documents, while 64% said the same about Biden.

Reactions to the handling of the classified documents fell largely along party lines, per ABC News, with 96% of Democrats saying that Trump's handling of the records was inappropriate, compared to 47% of Republicans.

The same partisan divide was true for views over Biden's handling of the documents: 89% of Republicans said that Biden's handling of classified documents was not appropriate, while 38% of Democrats said the same, per ABC News.

The big picture: Biden and Trump are being investigated over their handling of classified documents, but both cases have key distinctions, including the volume of documents and the reaction by both presidents.

Department of Justice investigators found six items containing classified document markings during a 13-hour search of Biden's Delaware home on Friday, Bob Bauer, the president's personal attorney, said.

Methodology: The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted using Ipsos Public Affairs' KnowledgePanel® Jan. 20-21, 2023, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 532 adults. Results have a margin of sampling error of 4.5 points, including the design effect.