At least two Democratic senators have openly called for an investigation into President Biden for his mishandling of classified documents from when he was vice president.

The big picture: The senators aren't alone. About two-thirds of Americans favor such an investigation, with a majority of Democrats supporting the idea, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

Driving the news: Both Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) told Fox News Digital they would be open to investigating Biden over the matter.

"The reports about President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents are extremely irresponsible and disturbing. These allegations should be investigated fully,” Manchin told Fox News.

Kaine told Fox News that the classified documents situation “raises serious questions and the appointment of an unbiased special prosecutor to investigate the matter is the right step.”

The other side: Biden said last week the probe into classified records will reveal that "there's nothing there,” Axios reports.

The president said he is "fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly."

By the numbers: A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that about two-thirds of Americans are in favor of Congress “investigating the classified documents found at [President] Biden’s home and post-vice-presidential office."

Overall, 64% of U.S. adults support the investigation, with 52% of Democrats feeling the same.

Only 16% of Americans, including 27% of Democrats, oppose an investigation.

These numbers are welcome news for House Republicans, who have already called for the Biden administration to turn over any information about the documents, including visitor logs from the president's home.

Methodology: The Yahoo News/YouGov poll surveyed 1,538 U.S. adults from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16. The margin of error is approximately 2.7%.