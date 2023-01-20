The scene at one of the few grocery stores open in Buffalo, New York, on Dec. 26 during the historic winter storm. Photo: Joed Viera /AFP via Getty Images

The death toll in the Buffalo blizzard has risen to 47 after Erie County officials confirmed on Thursday that three more people had lost their lives during the destructive winter storm.

Driving the news: Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that three people died after cardiac events that were witnessed by others, but emergency responders were unable to reach them in time due to the historic blizzard.

Photo: Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz/ Twitter

What we're watching: The storm death toll could still rise as the medical examiner was awaiting toxicology results in order to confirm the causes of three deaths, per Poloncarz.

The big picture: Buffalo bore the brunt of what New York Gov. Kathy Hochul described as "the most devastating storm" in the city's history.

In addition to the 46 people who died in Eerie County, one person was found dead in the Niagara County town of Lockport of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Of note: Some residents questioned Eerie County officials storm preparation plans after officials issued a travel advisory to go into effect at 7 am on Dec. 23 ET, but the travel ban didn't go into effect until 9.30am the next morning — as the blizzard was already under way, Axios' Andrew Freedman noted last month.

Many wanted the travel plan to be implemented earlier, but Eerie County officials defended their actions.

Poloncarz's spokesperson told Axios the "travel ban went went into effect when it did in order to allow third-shift workers from Thursday night as much time as possible to return home before the storm hit."