3 more atmospheric rivers to slam flood-hit California

The death toll from California's relentless stream of extreme storm systems rose to 18 Wednesday, as the state's National Guard joined the search for a missing 5-year-old boy swept away in floodwaters.

The big picture: The latest in the barrage of atmospheric river events that have been unleashing heavy rains and destructive winds across the state was taking aim at the Pacific Northwest Wednesday, as flooding concerns remained in the storm-battered Bay Area ahead of the next major downpour there later this week.

California National Guard members searching for Kyle Doan, 5, who swept away in floodwaters near Paso Robles in central coastal California on Monday. Photo: California National Guard/Twitter

By the numbers: Six atmospheric rivers have struck California since late last month and three more were expected over the next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday as he noted Californians were in the calm between the storms with "a few more difficult days ahead of us."

The storms that have forced forced thousands to evacuate and caused widespread destruction and power outages have dumped up to 20 inches of rain across California in the past two weeks and over six feet of snow on the Sierra Nevada in the past week.

State of play: "The steady moist onshore flow and atmospheric river regime into the West Coast will continue on Thursday, especially in portions of saturated California," per the National Weather Service. "Heavy to excessive rainfall is expected from northern California to coastal areas of Oregon and Washington."

The threat of rain and flooding remained for the northern Bay Area into early Thursday, according to the local NWS office.

"Hydro concerns will continue," it added, noting more rain was expected for the Bay Area Friday into the weekend.

Meanwhile, an estimated 39,000 customers were without power in California on Wednesday evening.

Context: Atmospheric river events are potent because narrow currents in the air can carry vast amounts of water vapor thousands of miles.

Axios' Andrew Freedman notes that climate change is adding even more moisture to atmospheric rivers — which enables them to dump higher rain and snow totals.

California is still in a historic, long-term drought and studies have shown climate change would bring dramatic swings from extremely dry to very wet conditions.

