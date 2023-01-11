Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the hospital Wednesday, more than a week after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a game, the Bills said.

Driving the news: Hamlin went through a "comprehensive medical evaluation" and "a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday," according to the Bills.

Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center earlier this week, the team said.

What they're saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Dr. Jamie Nadler, a critical care physician and the care team lead for Hamlin, said in a statement, according to the Bills.

On Tuesday, Hamlin said that he was “still doing” and “passing a bunch of” tests.

“Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please!” Hamlin tweeted Tuesday.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.