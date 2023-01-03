NFL postpones Bills-Bengals game after Damar Hamlin collapses on field

Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin (#3) collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on Monday in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Week 17 finale between the Bengals and Bills was temporarily suspended and later postponed Monday evening after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at the 5:58 mark of the first quarter.

The big picture: Hamlin was transported to a Cincinnati-area hospital in a "critical condition" after receiving "immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics," per an NFL statement Monday night.

Photo: Buffalo Bills/Twitter

The latest: "His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat," tweeted Jordan Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative and friend late Tuesday.

"They are currently running tests."

What happened: Bengals WR Tee Higgins caught a pass from Joe Burrow and his helmet appeared to hit Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin stood up immediately but then fell to the ground.

The 24-year-old was given CPR on the field before being driven away in an ambulance with his mother riding alongside him, according to ESPN reporters in the stadium.

Players on both teams were in tears and huddled up to pray for Hamlin before going back to their respective locker rooms.

What they're saying: "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," the NFL said in its statement.

"The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

The coverage: The ABC/ESPN broadcast went to commercial break numerous times while Hamlin was being attended to on the field.

The broadcast provided updates as they came, from both the booth (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters) and studio (Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter, Booger McFarland).

ESPN "SportsCenter" posted this timeline:

8:55 p.m. ET: Injury occurred.

Injury occurred. 9:18 p.m.: Game temporarily suspended.

Game temporarily suspended. 9:25 p.m.: Ambulance left stadium.

Ambulance left stadium. 10:01 p.m.: Game officially postponed.

Go deeper: Sign up for the Axios Sports newsletter

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.