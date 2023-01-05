Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins CNN

U.S. Rep Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) delivers remarks during the last meeting of the House Select Committee to investigate the Capitol attack on Dec. 19 in Washington, DC. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is joining CNN as a senior political commentator, the network announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Kinzinger, one of two Republican members of the House Jan. 6 committee, ended his sixth term in Congress this week after deciding not to seek re-election.

Zoom out: A fierce critic of former President Trump and election deniers within his party, Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Capitol insurrection.

He faced threats stemming from his work investigating the Capitol riot.

Kinzinger's backed both Democrats and Republican candidates in state elections late last year, another sign of the lawmaker's break with the GOP.

What they're saying: "Kinzinger joins CNN with extensive experience in GOP politics," CNN said.