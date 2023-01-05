1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins CNN
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is joining CNN as a senior political commentator, the network announced Wednesday.
The big picture: Kinzinger, one of two Republican members of the House Jan. 6 committee, ended his sixth term in Congress this week after deciding not to seek re-election.
Zoom out: A fierce critic of former President Trump and election deniers within his party, Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Capitol insurrection.
- He faced threats stemming from his work investigating the Capitol riot.
- Kinzinger's backed both Democrats and Republican candidates in state elections late last year, another sign of the lawmaker's break with the GOP.
