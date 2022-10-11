GOP Rep. Kinzinger endorses Democrats in key state races

Outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), a fierce critic of former president Donald Trump and election deniers within his party, revealed Tuesday that he is backing both Democrats and Republican candidates in a slate of upcoming state elections.

Why it matters: Kinzinger's Tuesday endorsements are the latest sign of the lawmaker's break with the GOP, and are necessary "to preserve our nation’s democracy," he said in a statement.

Driving the news: Kinzinger endorsed four Democratic secretary of state candidates: Steve Simon of Minnesota, Jocelyn Benson of Michigan, Adrian Fontes of Arizona, and Cisco Aguilar of Nevada, Politico first reported.

He made his bipartisan endorsements based on the idea that there are "going to be positions that, frankly, can be bulwarks to defend against a real constitutional crisis in 2024," he told Politico.

"A badly-placed, bad faith secretary of state can really throw the whole country into chaos."

Details: Kinzinger, who is not seeking reelection, made the endorsements on Tuesday through his PAC, Country First.

Kinzinger also endorsed some Republican candidates, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who resisted pressure to overturn the 2020 election and won his primary against candidate backed by former president Donald Trump.

"Country First has selected candidates who put country over party and will uphold their oaths to defend democracy — no matter what," the PAC said.

The big picture: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the only other Republican to serve on the Jan. 6 select committee with Kinzinger, has also been an outspoken critic of the former president, but has not made any formal endorsements.

Cheney last week urged voters in Arizona to vote against the state's Republican nominee for governor, Kari Lake, as well as secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem.

"They both said that they will only honor the results of an election if they agree with it," Cheney said at an event at Arizona State University.

State of play: More than 200 election deniers — candidates promoting baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump — will appear on ballots in November, Axios' David Nather reports.

