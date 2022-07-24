Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) rebuked Republicans who have abetted former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election, telling ABC's "This Week" Sunday they're manipulating and exploiting voters for political gain.

The backdrop: Kinzinger, one of two Republicans serving on the House Jan. 6 select committee, has long been a prominent Trump critic and has faced threats stemming from his work investigating the Capitol riot.

What they're saying: "Ladies and gentlemen, particularly my Republican friends, your leaders, by and large, have been lying to you," Kinzinger said.

"They know stuff that's very different than what they're telling you. They know the election wasn't stolen, but they're going to send out fundraising requests, they're going to take your money from you, and they're going to use you to stay in power. You're being abused."

"You can be mad at Liz Cheney and I. That's fine. We've been taking this for a while. We're not the ones lying to you," Kinzinger added, later naming House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as one of the "liars."

Kinzinger addressed the Department of Justice's investigation into the Capitol riot, saying, "I certainly hope they're moving forward. I certainly think there's evidence of crimes and I think it goes all the way up to Donald Trump."