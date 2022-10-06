Jan. 6 committee hearing set for Oct. 13

The Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday announced that its next public hearing will be Oct. 13.

Why it matters: The hearing comes just a few weeks before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Members of the committee have said the hearing is expected to be panel's last.

Driving the news: The committee scheduled the hearing for 1pm ET, though it has not announced a theme. The hearing was originally scheduled for Sept. 28 but postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

Members told Axios that the primary factor in rescheduling was making sure all members could be physically present.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) was waylaid by the storm, while Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) is locked in a highly competitive reelection battle.

"We're each going to play a role, so we need everybody here," Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) told Axios last week.

What we're watching: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said the hearing will "fill in some details that underscore the basic elements of the narrative that we've recounted before, but there are definitely some significant details that are being added."