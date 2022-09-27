The Jan. 6 committee on Tuesday postponed its next public hearing that was scheduled for Wednesday, citing the rapidly intensifying Hurricane Ian.

Driving the news: "In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings. We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path," the committee tweeted.

The big picture: This week's hearing was expected to be the panel's final hearing before releasing a final report on its findings and recommendations. Its investigation into the events surrounding the Capitol riot has spanned more than a year.

The committee has not yet not announced a rescheduled date.

"The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward," committee chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said in a statement.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) is a member of the committee whose district includes parts Orlando, which may be impacted by the hurricane.

