Non-existent Jan. 6 report is hot with publishers
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) — one of the most visible members of the Jan. 6 committee — will write an epilogue to the committee's future report, in an exclusive collaboration with The New Yorker and Celadon Books.
Why it matters: The book industry sees the report — not yet completed, with another hearing scheduled for Sept. 28 — as the hottest government document since "The Starr Report" in 1998.
Since the Jan. 6 report will be in the public domain, anyone can reprint it — there'll be countless versions.
- The New Yorker volume — with an introduction by Editor David Remnick, and edited by Celadon executive editor Bill Hamilton — will be published instantly as an e-book and paperback.
- Raskin, a constitutional scholar, was the lead manager in the second impeachment of former President Trump.
Axios AM showed you the cover of The New York Times' planned version of the report.
- MSNBC's Ari Melber announced this week that he's writing a 10,000-word "Foreword on the Coup Conspiracy" for a HarperCollins edition.
As Melber pointed out on his show, "The Beat," pay no attention to the publication dates on these books' preorder pages. Those are just placeholders: The committee has announced no release date.