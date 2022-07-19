We don't yet know when the House Jan. 6 committee will issue its report. But when it does, it'll get the treatment seen in the past for the Watergate and 9/11 reports.

Driving the news: Twelve Books, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing, will announce Tuesday that it plans to publish "The January 6 Report" in partnership with the New York Times.

The edition will include "exclusive reporting, eyewitness accounts and analysis ... from New York Times reporters who’ve covered the story from the beginning."

Because the report is in the public domain, expect versions from multiple publishers.

The Times edition includes a timeline ... cast of characters ... maps of paths taken to breach the Capitol ... and interviews, transcripts and documents that complement the investigation.