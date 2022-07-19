45 mins ago - Politics & Policy
First look: Jan. 6 committee report will be major publishing event
We don't yet know when the House Jan. 6 committee will issue its report. But when it does, it'll get the treatment seen in the past for the Watergate and 9/11 reports.
Driving the news: Twelve Books, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing, will announce Tuesday that it plans to publish "The January 6 Report" in partnership with the New York Times.
- The edition will include "exclusive reporting, eyewitness accounts and analysis ... from New York Times reporters who’ve covered the story from the beginning."
- Because the report is in the public domain, expect versions from multiple publishers.
The Times edition includes a timeline ... cast of characters ... maps of paths taken to breach the Capitol ... and interviews, transcripts and documents that complement the investigation.