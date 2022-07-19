Skip to main content
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Jan. 6 committee report will be major publishing event

Mike Allen
A cover of the Jan. 6 Report that will be published as a book by The New York Times and Twelve Books.
Cover: Twelve Books

We don't yet know when the House Jan. 6 committee will issue its report. But when it does, it'll get the treatment seen in the past for the Watergate and 9/11 reports.

Driving the news: Twelve Books, an imprint of Grand Central Publishing, will announce Tuesday that it plans to publish "The January 6 Report" in partnership with the New York Times.

  • The edition will include "exclusive reporting, eyewitness accounts and analysis ... from New York Times reporters who’ve covered the story from the beginning."
  • Because the report is in the public domain, expect versions from multiple publishers.

The Times edition includes a timeline ... cast of characters ... maps of paths taken to breach the Capitol ... and interviews, transcripts and documents that complement the investigation.

