Jan. 6 panel plans more hearings and multiple reports

The Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot plans to issue a preliminary report and hold at least one additional hearing, the panel’s chair said Monday.

Why it matters: A deluge of new evidence the panel has received since kicking off its public hearings has kept their schedule in flux, prompting them to schedule an additional, unplanned hearing last month and delay a hearing this month.

What they're saying: "It appears that we're going to have to do some additional public-facing efforts," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the committee, told reporters at the Capitol.

He said the panel will do a "scaled-back" preliminary report before it releases its full report. That will likely be in September, he said, when it had reportedly been aiming to release the full report.

"We're just getting a significant amount of information we didn't have access to, and so because of that ... we can't meet what we felt was an optimistic timeline," Thompson said, citing the panel's recent subpoena of the Secret Service.

Thompson said the panel will hold a public hearing on the scaled-back report and will "probably do another" on the full report.

Context: The panel plans to hold the last of a planned series of seven public hearings on Thursday, focused on events within the White House as the Capitol riot unfolded.

But in recent weeks committee members have opened the door to more hearings. "It's certainly a possibility," Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told Axios on Monday, adding, "The investigation continues."

What we're watching: Thompson said it remains to be seen whether the committee's work will spill over past the midterms in November.