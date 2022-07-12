New testimony from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone prompted the Jan. 6 committee to delay a hearing that had been informally planned for this Thursday by a week, a member of the panel told Axios.

Driving the news: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told Axios, "I know that we’ve just changed Thursday’s meeting to next Thursday. ... I think we were shooting for [this Thursday,] but now we have an infusion of new testimony."

Raskin specified: “I think that Cipollone’s testimony has opened up a number of different avenues.”

Why it matters: The development underscores the gravity of Cipollone's eight-hour closed-door deposition, the value of which committee members have been playing up in recent days.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) said on "Meet The Press" that the panel "got a lot of relevant information from him."

Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said at the panel's Tuesday hearing that it "met our expectations."

What they're saying: “The Select Committee is receiving new and potentially important information,” a committee aide told Axios. The aide confirmed the new testimony was the reason for the delay.

"The Select Committee expects to convene for an additional hearing next week to account for this. We will assess all emerging information for presentation to the American people."

The backdrop: Clips of Cipollone were played throughout the committee's hearing on Tuesday, which focused on Trump's connection to the extremist groups that stormed the Capitol.

He testified that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows assured him Trump would eventually concede gracefully.

He also provided considerable insight into a Dec. 18 meeting in which Trump embraced extreme proposals geared toward helping him stay in power.

What's next: The hearing is expected to focus on events in the White House as the violence unfolded at the Capitol — and Trump's inaction in stopping the riot.