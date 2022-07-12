Skip to main content
Scoop: Cipollone testimony prompted hearing delay

Andrew Solender
Photo: Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images
New testimony from former White House counsel Pat Cipollone prompted the Jan. 6 committee to delay a hearing that had been informally planned for this Thursday by a week, a member of the panel told Axios.

Driving the news: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told Axios, "I know that we’ve just changed Thursday’s meeting to next Thursday. ... I think we were shooting for [this Thursday,] but now we have an infusion of new testimony."

  • Raskin specified: “I think that Cipollone’s testimony has opened up a number of different avenues.”

Why it matters: The development underscores the gravity of Cipollone's eight-hour closed-door deposition, the value of which committee members have been playing up in recent days.

  • Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) said on "Meet The Press" that the panel "got a lot of relevant information from him."
  • Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said at the panel's Tuesday hearing that it "met our expectations."

What they're saying: “The Select Committee is receiving new and potentially important information,” a committee aide told Axios. The aide confirmed the new testimony was the reason for the delay.

  • "The Select Committee expects to convene for an additional hearing next week to account for this. We will assess all emerging information for presentation to the American people."

The backdrop: Clips of Cipollone were played throughout the committee's hearing on Tuesday, which focused on Trump's connection to the extremist groups that stormed the Capitol.

What's next: The hearing is expected to focus on events in the White House as the violence unfolded at the Capitol — and Trump's inaction in stopping the riot.

