The Jan. 6 committee on Monday announced a hearing for Tuesday to "present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

Why it matters: Members of the panel had said they planned to postpone their remaining hearings until July. It's an abrupt change of course for a committee that has carefully orchestrated the public rollout of its findings.

The backdrop: Committee members had said they wanted to take the time to review new evidence brought to light during the hearings, including public tips and new behind-the-scenes documentary footage of the Trump family.