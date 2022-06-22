Jan. 6 committee extends hearings to July

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is extending its hearing schedule to July and weighing the possibility of additional hearings, the panel's chair said Wednesday.

Why it matters: The committee has seen in uptick in new information as the hearings have unfolded and is trying to figure out how to incorporate those materials into the hearings, Axios previously reported.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the committee, specifically pointed to documentary footage recently subpoenaed by the panel.

What they're saying: Thompson told reporters at the Capitol of the panel's last two hearings, "We made a decision to just move them to some time in July."

Thompson said adding additional, unannounced hearings to the schedule — a move that has been under consideration by the panel — is "always a possibility."

But, he added, "I think we could supplement the next two hearings with some of the material and obviously, if necessary, we'll just include it in the report."

Flashback: The committee had initially planned to hold seven hearings throughout June.

Four of those hearings have already happened, with at least three more planned.

What's next: The panel has a hearing scheduled for Thursday led by Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). That hearing will focus on former President Trump's pressure campaign against the Department of Justice.