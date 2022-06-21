Trump filmmaker subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

The Jan. 6 select committee has subpoenaed Alex Holder, a documentary filmmaker who shot interviews with former President Trump, to seek previously unseen videos featuring him, his family and administration officials, Politico reports.

Why it matters: With its subpoena of Holder, the committee seeks to gain insight into what the then-president and his inner circle were doing before and after the Capitol riot.

Holder filmed a project for Trump's re-election campaign beginning in September 2020, gaining access to Trump, his adult children and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Holder filmed for several months, per Politico.

Between the lines: In its subpoena of Holder, issued last week, the Jan. 6 committee seeks raw footage of Jan. 6 and of interviews with Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Jared Kushner and Pence from September 2020 through the present.

The committee also asked for "any raw footage pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election," per the subpoena obtained by Politico.

What to watch: Holder is expected to cooperate with the committee's subpoena, Politico notes.

