Jan. 6 committee weighs changes to hearing schedule, citing new evidence

Members of the House Jan. 6 select committee are discussing whether to upend its hearing schedule amid a deluge of new information.

Why it matters: The hearings have managed to capture public attention with new revelations about former President Trump and his allies' roles in the Capitol riot and the events leading up to it.

What they’re saying: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the panel, told reporters after the committee’s fourth hearing on Tuesday, "The original hearings would have wrapped up in June, but we are picking up new evidence on a daily basis with enormous velocity."

"We're constantly incorporating and including the new information that is coming out," Raskin continued. "We need to get back and meet … we're going to have to take stock of all the new evidence we've received and then figure it out."

Raskin credited the hearings with surging public interest in the panel’s work: "I think that people are seeing that we're running a serious investigation … and a lot of people coming forward now with information."

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), also a member of the committee, told Axios "the schedule is fluid" and that the panel may take "a little more time before we have certain hearings."

Between the lines: Discussions concerning the schedule are ongoing and include the possibility of additional hearings that were not previously announced, a source familiar with the matter tells Axios.

State of play: The committee had planned a total of seven public hearings in June to present their public findings.

Four of those have already happened. A fifth is planned for Thursday, focused on former President Trump’s pressure on the Justice Department to support his election fraud claims.

Dates for the two others, focused on the extremist groups that stormed the Capitol and Trump’s response to the violence, haven’t been announced.

What’s next: "My hope is we’ll know by Thursday’s hearing," Raskin said, signaling a potential announcement by the panel on Wednesday.