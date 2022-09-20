Jan. 6 committee plans afternoon hearing on Sept. 28

The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its Sept. 28 hearing at 1 p.m. ET – and it could be the panel's final public hearing, Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said Tuesday.

Why it matters: The committee is entering the final stages of its more than year-long investigation into the Capitol riot and surrounding events, and is preparing to release a comprehensive report before the end of the year.

Driving the news: Thompson told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday that the panel has "substantial footage of what occurred ... [and] significant witness testimony that we haven't used in other hearings."

"This is an opportunity to use some of that material," he added.

Thompson did not disclose the theme of the hearing and said the decision on whether to have live witness testimony, as was featured in the committee's other hearings this summer, will be made "shortly."

Thompson added that he will chair the hearing but, unlike past hearings, "every member of the committee will have a role."

What we're watching: Thompson signaled this will be the panel's last hearing but didn't entirely close the door on future ones if the need arises.

"I can say that, unless something else develops, this hearing, at this point, is the final hearing," Thompson told reporters, "but it's not [set] in stone, because things happen."

What's next: Thompson noted that House rules require committees to publicly announce the date, location and subject of a hearing seven days in advance, meaning the panel could make a formal announcement on Wednesday.