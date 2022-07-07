Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony reaches largest live audience of daytime Jan. 6 hearings

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, brought in the largest live audience of the five daytime Jan. 6 hearings thus far, the AP reported.

The big picture: Hutchinson testified in a surprise hearing last week, providing new information about former President Trump's role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

By the numbers: Hutchinson's testimony brought in 13.17 million live viewers, a 28% increase from the last daytime hearing, per the AP which cited the Nielsen company.