Many stores are closing early Saturday before the New Year’s ball drops and then have limited hours Sunday.

The big picture: While some stores have reduced hours, few retailers are closed for New Year’s Day so it’ll be easier to find open businesses than it was on Christmas.

After-Christmas sales and holiday markdowns continue as stores make room for Valentine's Day displays.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day store hours

Store hours can vary by location but the following are what the majority of locations are open.

Check with your closest store before heading out as some locations may be closed.

Academy Sports + Outdoors New Year's hours

Saturday: 8am to 9pm New Year’s Eve.

Sunday: 9am to 9pm New Year’s Day.

Apple Store New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Hours vary both Saturday and Sunday by location.

Barnes & Noble's New Year's holiday hours

Saturday: Stores close at 6pm New Year’s Eve.

Sunday: Hours vary.

Bath & Body Works hours for New Year's

Saturday: Many stores close at 6pm New Year’s Eve.

Sunday: Hours vary.

Bed Bath & Beyond New Year's hours

Saturday: 10am to 6pm.

Sunday: 10am to 6pm.

Belk New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 10am to 7pm.

Sunday: 11am to 7pm.

Best Buy New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 10am to 6pm.

Sunday: 11am to 7pm.

Big Lots' New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

9am to 9pm both days.

BJ's Wholesale New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 8am to 7pm.

Sunday: 9am to 7pm.

Burlington New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Hours vary by location.

Most stores open 9am to 10pm for New Year’s Eve.

Costco New Year's Eve hours; closed New Year's Day

Saturday: Most clubs open 8:30am to 6pm Saturday.

Sunday: Clubs closed New Year's Day.

CVS New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: Varies, but many open regular hours on New Year's Eve.

Sunday: Most pharmacies closed for the holiday and stores have reduced hours.

Dick's Sporting Goods' New Year's hours

Saturday: 10am to 7pm.

Sunday: 10am to 7pm.

Dillard's New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 11am to 6pm.

Sunday: 10am to 6pm.

Dollar General New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Normal operating hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Dollar Tree New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 9am to 7pm.

Sunday: 9am to 7pm.

Family Dollar New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Open regular hours New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Five Below New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 10am to 6pm.

Sunday: 11am to 6pm.

GameStop New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Hours vary greatly but many open limited hours.

Some locations open noon to 5pm both days.

Hobby Lobby New Year's Eve; closed New Year’s Day

Saturday: 9am to 5:30pm.

Sunday: Closed New Year’s Day.

Home Depot New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 6am to 6pm.

Sunday: 9am to 8pm.

HomeGoods New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 9:30am to 6pm.

Sunday: 9:30am to 6pm.

JCPenney New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 11am to 7pm.

Sunday: 11am to 6pm.

Kohl's New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 9am to 7pm.

Sunday: 10am to 8pm.

Lowe's New Year's Eve, New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 6am to 6pm.

Sunday: 9am to 6pm.

Macy's hours for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Saturday: 10am to 7pm.

Sunday: Varies, most open 11am to 7pm or until 8pm.

Marshalls New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 9:30am to 6pm.

Sunday: 9:30am to 6pm.

Menards hours for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Saturday: Open until 7pm.

Sunday: Stores open at 9am.

Michaels New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 9am to 6pm.

Sunday: 10am to 7pm.

Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack hours for New Year's

Saturday: Vary, but most open until 6pm New Year’s Eve.

Sunday: Many close at 6pm or 7pm New Year’s Day.

Office Depot, OfficeMax New Year's hours

Saturday: 9am to 6pm.

Sunday: 11am to 5pm.

Old Navy New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: Many stores open 10am to 6pm.

Sunday: Hours vary.

Party City New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 8am to 7pm.

Sunday: 11am to 5pm.

Petco New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 9am to 7pm.

Sunday: 10am to 7pm.

PetSmart New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 9am to 6pm.

Sunday: 10am to 6pm.

Rite Aid New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Hours vary Saturday and Sunday.

Ross New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 8am to 9pm.

Sunday: Many stores open 9am to 10pm.

Sam's Club New Year's hours

Saturday: Close at 6pm.

Sunday: Clubs closed.

Staples New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: Stores close at 6pm.

Sunday: Normal Sunday hours, which vary by location.

Target New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: Stores close early at 9pm.

Sunday: Open regular hours New Year’s Day.

T.J. Maxx New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 9:30am to 6pm.

Sunday: 9:30am to 6pm.

Ulta New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Saturday: 10am to 6pm.

Sunday: 11am to 6pm.

Walgreens New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Most stores open regular hours Saturday and Sunday but pharmacy hours vary.

All 24-hour locations will be open 24 hours Saturday and Sunday.

Walmart New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours

Open regular hours New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Most stores are open 6am to 11pm daily.

Stores closed New Year's Day 2023

The following retailers are keeping stores closed on New Year's Day:

Aldi

Costco

Hobby Lobby

Sam's Club

Trader Joe's

