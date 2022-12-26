Dec. 26 is often a big shopping day with consumers looking to take advantage of after-Christmas sales. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The day after Christmas looks a little different this year since the holiday fell on a Sunday.

The big picture: The holiday will be observed Monday by both private employers and government offices Monday but most retailers will be open with after-Christmas sales.

Context: When a federal holiday falls on a Sunday, it is traditionally observed the Monday after by the government and businesses.

Last year, Christmas fell on a Saturday and the public holiday was observed Dec. 24, which was a Friday.

After Christmas deals and returns

Christmas clearance got off to an early start before the holiday at some stores but more markdowns will begin Monday.

Yes, but: The day after Christmas is traditionally a day to start holiday returns so expect long lines.

By the numbers: 70% of holiday shoppers said they were planning to shop the week after Christmas, according to a National Retail Federation survey.

47% said they planned to shop to take advantage of sales and promotions.

27% said to use gift cards.

18% said to return or exchange unwanted gifts or holiday items.

Store hours Monday after Christmas

Here are major retailers' hours for Monday, but check with your closest store as hours can vary. Some stores are reverting to pre-holiday season hours.

Best Buy: 9am to 8pm.

9am to 8pm. Costco: Most clubs open 10am to 8:30pm.

Most clubs open 10am to 8:30pm. JCPenney: Normal pre-holiday hours, which for many stores is 11am to 8pm.

Normal pre-holiday hours, which for many stores is 11am to 8pm. Home Depot: 6am to 10pm.

6am to 10pm. Kohl's: 9am to 9pm.

9am to 9pm. Lowe's: 6am to 10pm.

6am to 10pm. Macy's: Most stores open at 9am.

Most stores open at 9am. Target: 7am to 10pm.

7am to 10pm. Walmart: 6am to 11pm.

Stock market and banks closed Monday

The federal observance of Christmas being on a Monday means the stock market is closed.

This also means the stock market will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 after New Year’s Day also is on a Sunday.

Expect most banks to be closed Monday because it is a Federal Reserve holiday.

No mail or UPS deliveries Monday

Details: The U.S. Postal Service won't be delivering mail or late holiday gifts Monday and UPS is also closed.

Meanwhile, UPS notes the zipcodes that are affected by winter weather on the company's alert page.

FedEx open Monday after Christmas

FedEx is open the Monday after Christmas for some of its services, including ground delivery, according to a calendar posted on its website.

FedEx Express was expected to be closed Dec. 26 but notes in a service disruption alert posted Dec. 24 that all locations were "impacted by severe winter weather and delays can be expected for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment through Monday, December 26."

