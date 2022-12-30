Travelers make their way through Orlando International Airport on Dec. 28. Photo: Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Southwest Airlines flights appeared to be back on schedule Friday morning ahead of another busy holiday travel weekend after days of cancellations, delays and baggage claim chaos.

The latest: As of 8:30 am ET Friday morning, Southwest had 41 cancellations, which is about 1% of its flight schedule, per Flight Aware data. The airline also had 101 delays.

Southwest had topped FlightAware's charts with thousands of canceled flights earlier this week, when the airline flew about one-third of its schedule.

It ranked eighth on the list Friday morning.

The big picture: Southwest passengers have been stuck in a travel nightmare since winter storms prompted widespread delays and cancellations leading up to Christmas.

Operational challenges undermined the airline's ability to resume service, Axios reported.

Yes, but: Southwest said on Thursday it was "eager to return to a state of normalcy" on Friday, hoping for "minimal disruptions" over the New Year's Eve weekend.

Southwest said that employees were working "around-the-clock" to help customers get back on schedule.

What we're watching: Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan apologized publicly earlier this week for the failures. He said the airline will help customers who suffered as a result.

More from Axios: