2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Southwest says flight schedule will "return to normal" on Friday

Herb Scribner
Arriving travelers wait for ground transportation during the busy Christmas holiday season at Orlando International Airport on December 28, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

Arriving travelers wait for ground transportation at Orlando International Airport. Photo: Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Southwest Airlines is planning for its schedule to "return to normal" on Friday, the company said in a statement.

The big picture: Southwest passengers have been suffering from a travel nightmare with thousands of cancellations and bundles of lost bags.

Driving the news: The airline said Thursday it is "eager to return to a state of normalcy" on Dec. 30 with "minimal disruptions" ahead of another busy holiday travel weekend.

  • "We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules, and our fleet," the airline said.
  • Employees are working "around-the-clock" to help customers and crew members, the company said.
  • "Our crews are showing up in every way throughout this challenge," the airline said. "We're grateful for the heroic efforts of all our people to serve our customers."

By the numbers: Southwest had at least 2,364 flights canceled by 12:40 p.m. ET Thursday, about 58% of its operations, according to FlightAware data. Another 61 flights were delayed.

What's next: Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan apologized publicly for the travel nightmare, saying the carrier will look to help customers who suffered from delays, cancellations and lost baggage.

