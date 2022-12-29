Gaming takes over everything

Video games will move to the center of the entertainment and pop-culture universe next year.

Why it matters: Streaming services, Hollywood studios, tech giants — even the Saudi government — are racing to capitalize on gaming's vast and ever-expanding popularity, and its lucrative intellectual property.

Gaming movies are the biggest challenger to Hollywood’s superhero hegemony:

The big picture: Gaming is now a $184 billion business, a lucrative IP resource for other media — and the leading edge of the tech industry, both as a business and a harbinger of the industry’s policy battles.

It's the foundational tech inspiring Meta's costly adventure into virtual worlds.

It's how Netflix plans to grow its subscriber base, as the streamer tries to become a top video game developer and distributor.

It's the industry that Saudi Arabia's ruling class has chosen to invest $38 billion in, for the sake of economic diversification and image.

It's the locus of a growing labor movement in tech, where gaming workers at Activision-Blizzard, Microsoft and elsewhere are moving to unionize.

It's a recurring target of the Federal Trade Commission. The agency is trying to score a historic antitrust win with its attempted block of Microsoft’s $69 billion bid for Activision — and just secured a $520 million settlement with Epic Games over child purchases run amok in Fortnite.

The games themselves are poised for a blockbuster year, too:

Reality check: Not every bit of video gaming breathlessness works out.

E-sports is growing awkwardly. It's still picking up viewers — but its poor profitability is scaring off investors.

Google, which thought it could be a gaming disruptor, is shutting down its Stadia game-streaming platform in January.

Between the lines: This is what happens when a subculture has been deepening its roots for a half-century.

Many of the first kids who grew up with gaming become gamer parents, ready to pass gaming to the new generation.

Power takes notice. Outside elites elbow in.

Inside, young workers and players look around and see their once-rebellious pastime as an establishment that needs to be challenged.

The bottom line: From World of Warcraft to Wordle, it's a game-lover's world.