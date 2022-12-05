Nearly 300 quality assurance workers at video game studios owned by Microsoft have taken steps towards forming a union, according to a representative from the Communication Workers of America, which represents them.

Why it matters: If it succeeds, it’ll be the biggest effort to unionize yet seen in the game industry.

Driving the news: The testers, who work on development teams in the ZeniMax Studios group consisting of Bethesda, Id Software and others, can signal their preference about whether to form a union through signed union cards or an electronic portal. The news was first reported by the New York Times.

Microsoft will voluntarily recognize the union if the majority of the workers say they want it, a rep for CWA said in a press release. That recognition would avoid the contentious National Labor Relations Board review process that has slowed unionization efforts among testers at Activision Blizzard.

Two Activision Blizzard QA teams formed unions this year via the NLRB-administered process, including one studio last week.

Microsoft purchased the ZeniMax Studios group in 2020 for $7.5 billon.

The big picture: Microsoft pledged earlier this year to remain neutral on union matters.

That promise was an olive branch to workers skeptical of Microsoft's actions, should the company succeed in its $69 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard.

Following that pledge, the CWA said it would support Microsoft's bid.

Union efforts have made inroads at big tech largely through gaming, retail workers and warehouse workers.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to note that the New York Times was first to report the news about organizing at Zenimax.