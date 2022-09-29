Saudi Arabia to invest $37 billion in gaming

Saudi Arabia's government-funded gaming conglomerate The Savvy Gaming Group will invest $37.8 billion in gaming as part of a controversial effort to expand the kingdom's role in the sector.

Why it matters: Savvy is primed to buy up a lot of gaming companies and start many of its own.

Details: Savvy has earmarked more than $13 billion "for the acquisition and development of a leading game publisher to become a strategic development partner," according to the kingdom's press agency.

Another $18 billion is pegged for minority investments.

Savvy's efforts are expected to establish 250 game companies and create 39,000 jobs, the press agency noted.

The investments are announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Catch up quick: Savvy emerged on the scene in January, when it announced the purchase of esports organizations ESL and Faceit for $1.5 billion.

In March, Savvy CEO Brian Ward said the group had the largest start-up capital ever provided by the Saudi government's public investment fund.

Savvy's ambitions are local and global, with plans to build esports organizations in the Middle East and studios making games for a worldwide audience.

In June, Savvy announced a $1 billion investment into Swedish gaming conglomerate The Embracer Group.

That's in addition to several multi-billion dollar investments from the Saudi government into EA, Take-Two, Activision, Nintendo and more.

Between the lines: Saudi and Savvy officials say this money is meant to diversify the country's economy, part of the country's Vision 2030 plan.

But many critics eye the moves skeptically, seeing them as attempted clean-up for the kingdom's record on human rights, including suppression of its citizens and its support for the war in Yemen.

The Crown Prince, who has been implicated in the brutal assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, chairs Savvy's board.

In March, Ward told Axios he was "not over there on an image makeover project," and said Savvy's goals were real and for the betterment of the gaming sector.

