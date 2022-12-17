Elon Musk brought a number of journalists back to Twitter after suspending their accounts earlier this week, using a Twitter poll to decide their fate.

The big picture: Musk has repeatedly said he supports free speech and intends to use Twitter to promote it, Axios' Sara Fischer writes. However, he has been inconsistent with content moderation decisions.

Details: Musk asked Thursday night if the "accounts who doxxed my exact location in real-time" should be unsuspended from Twitter.

This was a reference to a number of prominent journalists, who were kicked off Twitter Thursday night, Axios reports.

The poll, which had more than 3.6 million votes, showed the majority of voters (58.7%) wanted the accounts brought back "now."

"The people have spoken," Musk tweeted.

Flashback: Musk's comments on his location stemmed from the controversy earlier this week when the account that actively tracked Musk's private jet was suspended from the platform.

Of note: A Twitter poll similarly helped Musk decide whether or not to bring former President Trump back to Twitter.

In late November, Musk reinstated Trump's Twitter account after a poll from Musk showed millions of accounts (52% of 15 million total votes) wanted him back on the platform, Axios reports.

Trump said he has no plans to return to Twitter, and will remain on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

