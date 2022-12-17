Elon Musk restores journalists' Twitter accounts following poll
Elon Musk brought a number of journalists back to Twitter after suspending their accounts earlier this week, using a Twitter poll to decide their fate.
The big picture: Musk has repeatedly said he supports free speech and intends to use Twitter to promote it, Axios' Sara Fischer writes. However, he has been inconsistent with content moderation decisions.
Details: Musk asked Thursday night if the "accounts who doxxed my exact location in real-time" should be unsuspended from Twitter.
- This was a reference to a number of prominent journalists, who were kicked off Twitter Thursday night, Axios reports.
- The poll, which had more than 3.6 million votes, showed the majority of voters (58.7%) wanted the accounts brought back "now."
- "The people have spoken," Musk tweeted.
Flashback: Musk's comments on his location stemmed from the controversy earlier this week when the account that actively tracked Musk's private jet was suspended from the platform.
Of note: A Twitter poll similarly helped Musk decide whether or not to bring former President Trump back to Twitter.
- In late November, Musk reinstated Trump's Twitter account after a poll from Musk showed millions of accounts (52% of 15 million total votes) wanted him back on the platform, Axios reports.
- Trump said he has no plans to return to Twitter, and will remain on his own social media platform, Truth Social.
More from Axios:
