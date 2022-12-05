"End of story": Elon Musk responds to Trump's "Twitter Files" reaction

New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk doesn't appear to be a fan of former President Trump's response to the "Twitter files" release late last week.

Driving the news: "The Constitution is greater than any President," Musk tweeted in response to a Fox News article on Trump calling to toss out parts of the Constitution. "End of story," Musk added.

The "Twitter Files," which were tweeted out newsletter author Matt Taibbi, were released by Musk after he gained control of Twitter, Axios' Scott Rosenberg reported on Friday.

They cite internal documents surrounding Twitter's controversial decision to block access to limit access ahead of the 2020 elections to a New York Post article about the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop.

Trump reacted to the news on Saturday, posting unsubstantiated voter fraud claims on Truth Social and saying they justified junking parts of the Constitution.

Zoom out: Musk is backing Republicans in upcoming elections, and says he prefers Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.