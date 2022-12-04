Benjamin Netanyahu hopes Trump will condemn antisemitism

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that he hopes former President Trump condemns antisemitism after having dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye last month.

Why it matters: Trump has yet to directly condemn the antisemitic actions of either Ye, who was recently suspended from Twitter for posting an image of a swastika inside a Star of David, or Fuentes, who was labeled a "white supremacist" by the Justice Department.

Trump received widespread backlash over the dinner, including from fellow Republicans.

What they're saying: Despite Trump's lack of condemnation and other antisemitic comments he's made, Netanyahu praised the former president's foreign policy decisions toward Israel, specifically recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, moving the American embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

"So, he's done all these great things, and I appreciate it, and I remain appreciative," Netanyahu said.

"On this matter, on Kanye West and that other unacceptable guest, I think it's not merely unacceptable, it's just wrong. And I hope he sees his way to staying out of it and condemning it," he added.

The big picture: Netanyahu previously said the dinner with Ye and Fuentes was a "mistake."

