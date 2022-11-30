Trump and Netanyahu at the White House in 2020. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was a "mistake" for Donald Trump to meet with rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and far-right activist Nick Fuentes, both of whom have made antisemitic remarks.

Why it matters: The remarks from Netanyahu, who is highly popular among Republicans, echo criticism from senior Republicans in Congress and several of Trump's former advisers.

What he's saying: "I condemned Kanye West's antisemitic statements. President Trump's decision to dine with this person I think is wrong and misplaced. He shouldn't do that. I think he made a mistake. I hope it's not repeated," Netanyahu said in an interview with American journalist Bari Weiss.

Netanyahu added that Trump "has been a tremendous supporter of Israel … and the Jewish people," and stressed he's "unabashedly appreciative" of what Trump did for Israel.

Netanyahu mentioned Trump's decisions to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, move the American embassy to Jerusalem, recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights and withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

When asked to describe Trump with one adjective, Netanyahu chose "irreverent."

Between the lines: Throughout the interview, Netanyahu tried to reassure the Biden administration and the Jewish community in the U.S. about the incoming Israeli government, which is expected to include extremist parties.

Netanyahu stressed that he will be the one deciding on government policy and will not allow steps that could inflame the security situation between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Netanyahu stressed that he will not allow the rights of the LGBTQ community or Israel's Arab minority to be harmed.

He also said the new Israeli government will maintain Israel's democracy, and the country “is not going to be governed by Talmudic law."

Worth noting: Several former Trump advisers — including former ambassador to Israel David Friedman, former Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt and former envoy for fighting antisemitism Elan Carr, all of whom are Jewish — criticized Trump for meeting with West and Fuentes was wrong.

In a statement after the meeting, Trump said: "Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about."

Go deeper: