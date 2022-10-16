Trump: I could "easily" be Israel's prime minister

Former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Legacy Sports on Oct. 9 in Mesa, Arizona. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Trump said Sunday that he "could easily be" the Prime Minister of Israel in a post on his Truth Social account, in which he also said that Jewish people in the U.S. should be more appreciative of what he has done for Israel.

Between the lines: It is not clear what prompted Trump's remarks, but they echo similar comments that the former president has made about the U.S. Jewish community since he was elected in 2016.

What he's saying: "No President has done more for Israel than I have," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

"Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.," Trump wrote.

"Those living in Israel, though, are a different story - Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.!'

"U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!"

Flashback: In 2021, during an interview with Axios, Trump accused U.S Jews who are not orthodox of "no longer loving Israel" and claimed "evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country."

Trump added at the time that the fact that around 75% of Jewish voters were planning to support Biden in 2020 was evidence that they either "don't like Israel or don't care about Israel."

Trump also claimed that Israel once had "absolute power" over Congress but today it’s "the exact opposite," referring to former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden.

Trump's 2021 remarks drew condemnation from the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee and other organizations, who said they were anti-Semitic.

"Past support for Israel doesn’t give him license to traffic in radioactive antisemitic tropes — or peddle unfounded conclusions about the unbreakable ties that bind American Jews to Israel. Enough!,” the American Jewish Committee wrote on Twitter at the time.

The big picture: Trump's remarks were published on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, which marks the conclusion of the annual Torah reading in synagogues and the beginning of a new cycle.

Trump while in office was very supportive of Israel and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and he recognized Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights.

