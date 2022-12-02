Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been suspended from Twitter after posting an image of a swastika depicted inside a Star of David on Thursday night, Elon Musk announced.

Details: Twitter deleted the image for violating the social media site's rules. The musician's account stated that it's "suspended" and all his previous activity was hidden as of early Friday.

Elon Musk confirms Ye's Twitter account suspension. Photo: Elon Musk/Twitter

The big picture: Ye posted the image hours after unleashing a barrage of antisemitic remarks during an interview with a conspiracy theorist.

His Twitter account was restricted in October due to antisemitic tweets that led Adidas and several other companies to drop Ye, but it was reinstated after Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

Flashback: Musk said Twitter "did not consult with or inform me" before restoring Ye's page, but he responded to the artist's return by tweeting to him "Don’t kill what ye hate Save what ye love."

Of note: Civil rights groups and other advocates have raised concern over the billionaire's pledge for a "general amnesty" for suspended Twitter accounts "provided that they have not broken the law" or engaged in "egregious spam."

What he's saying: Musk responded to an image Ye posted just before his suspension of the Twitter owner topless on a yacht with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, saying "This is fine." Of the swastika post, Musk tweeted: "This is not."

"Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari," Musk added in another tweet. "Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!"

What we're watching: It was not immediately clear how long Ye would be suspended from Twitter, but free speech advocate Musk has said permanent bans should be only rarely issued.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.