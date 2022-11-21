Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, returned to Twitter after Elon Musk announced his social media company had restored the musician's account.

Why it matters: Ye's page was restricted last month due to antisemitic tweets that led Adidas and several other companies to drop the artist. Musk has said he doesn't believe in lifelong bans and on Saturday reinstated former President Trump's Twitter account, though Trump had yet to tweet as of Monday morning.

Photo: Elon Musk/Kanye West/Twitter

For the record: Musk said Twitter "did not consult with or inform me" before restoring Ye's page, but he did welcome him back on Sunday via Twitter.

What they're saying: After posting a tweet testing whether he was unblocked, Ye tweeted: "Shalom : )".

Worth noting: Trump's Twitter account had amassed 88.7 million followers when he was banned on Jan. 8, 2021 in response to the U.S. Capitol riot.

He has indicated that he doesn't plan to return to Twitter and will keep to his Truth Social social media platform, but his followers had shot back up to 422,700 as of 3am Monday ET.

