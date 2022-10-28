Ye's Twitter account is publicly visible again

The Twitter account of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was publicly visible again Friday morning — less than a day after Elon Musk completed his takeover of the company.

Driving the news: He was suspended on Twitter earlier this month for posting antisemitic remarks.

Axios could not independently verify that Twitter granted Ye access to his account, and it's not clear if he has posting privileges.

Musk plans to avoid lifelong bans on users, Bloomberg reports. He previously indicated he would allow former President Trump back on the platform.

The move came days after he was dropped by Adidas and other brands for his comments.

Flashback: In the fallout of his comments, Ye has said he will buy Parler, a social media app that has become a haven for conservatives.

Meanwhile, Musk purged a number of Twitter execs Thursday night, including Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's longtime head of legal, policy and trust, who was in charge of significant account decisions, including suspending Trump's account.

