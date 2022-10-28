Trump: Twitter "is now in sane hands" after Elon Musk takeover

Former President Trump said Friday that "Twitter is now in sane hands" following Elon Musk's completed takeover.

Why it matters: One of the departed Twitter executives ran the team that permanently suspended Trump’s Twitter account.

Musk purged a number of Twitter execs Thursday night, including Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's longtime head of legal, policy and trust, who was in charge of significant account decisions, including suspending Trump.

What he's saying: "I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The former president said Twitter "must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better."

What we're watching: Trump's Twitter account remains suspended as of Friday morning.

