Musk's Twitter amnesty raises new fears over online hate

Elon Musk is promising to reinstate more banned Twitter accounts even as a coalition of groups is out with a fresh warning that online hate is on the rise.

Why it matters: It's another risky bet by Twitter's "free speech"-espousing owner that he can dial back enforcement of content rules without releasing a torrent of racism, anti-semitism and anti-LGBTQ speech that could further erode the service's already shaky advertising base.

Driving the news: Elon Musk said in a tweet on Thursday that he would offer "amnesty" starting this week to previously banned accounts, provided they hadn't broken the law or engaged in "egregious" spam.

The move followed an unscientific poll of his Twitter followers showing support for such a move.

After a similar poll, Musk earlier reinstated the accounts of former president Donald Trump, who was permanently suspended from Twitter after his tweets helped incite the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, as well as several other banned accounts.

At the same time, a wave of layoffs and resignations of Twitter staff and contractors have decimated the teams responsible for monitoring and taking action against rule-breaking accounts.

Meanwhile, civil rights groups say that women, people of color and LGBTQ folks are experiencing both harassment and threats of real-world violence when they go online, according to findings of a new poll the groups commissioned from YouGov and shared first with Axios.

By the numbers: In results of the poll, conducted on behalf of Ultraviolet, GLAAD, Kairos, and the Women's March, 57 percent of respondents said they have seen a post that calls for actual violence against someone based on their race, gender, sexuality, or another personal characteristic.

Women and people who identify as LGBTQ+ reported higher rates of harassment than the average respondent.

Respondents described false information as an issue across multiple platforms, with Facebook and Twitter being seen as the most problematic, and a large majority said the platforms should be held accountable.

The big picture: Civil rights groups have already pointed to a rise in racist and antisemitic tweets under Elon Musk even ahead of moves to reinstate previously banned accounts.

Advocates have been sounding alarms about growing risks of online hate speech translating into real-world violence, with renewed warnings after this month's shooting in Colorado Springs.

Between the lines: Musk's amnesty declaration suggests that Twitter's old speech rules no longer apply, and henceforth only law-breaking, "egregious spam" and calls to violence will cause Twitter to take action.

That appears to leave the door wide open for hate speech, abuse, bullying and targeted harassment.

Musk followed up his pledge to reinstate previously banned accounts with a call for civil debate on the site, but offered no plan for how to encourage it.

Musk said in a Twitter conversation with author Stephen King on Saturday that his goal is "a trusted digital town square, where a wide range of views are tolerated, provided people don’t break the law or spam." He also promised that "any incitement to violence will result in account suspension."

Yes, but: Critics of Musk’s approach say that he is asking for civil debates where the starting point is inherently un-civil, as when people express white supremacy or equate LGBTQ identity with child abuse.

"I cannot 'engage in civil debate' about whether or not I am who I say I am or whether I should exist, but ok, dude," transgender writer Parker Molloy said in response to Musk.

Be smart: Musk's toleration of a broader range of hateful speech might pass legal muster in the U.S. but is likely to run afoul of laws in many nations around the world.

The bottom line: Maintaining civil discourse online has always been a challenge, and enforcing speech rules is tough even when they're consistent and well understood. Musk's improvisational policy-by-tweet almost guarantees Twitter's speech conflicts will deepen.