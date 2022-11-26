California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a new interview with Politico that he does not plan to run for president in 2024, even if President Biden chooses not to.

Why it matters: Some Democrats and independent voters have shown interest in a candidate other than Biden running for president in 2024.

Driving the news: Newsom told Politico that he doesn't plan to challenge for the White House in 2024, saying “the answer is no."

“I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady," he told Politico.

Newsom said he hopes that Biden will announce his 2024 run early next year so that people can stop asking the California governor if he plans to run.

“He not only beat Trump once, I think he can beat him again,” Newsom told Politico. “I hope he runs, I’ll enthusiastically support him.”

The intrigue: Newsom has had clashes with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in recent months. DeSantis is seen as a potential 2024 Trump spoiler for Republicans.

The other side: Biden's approval rating sits at about 39% right now, according to a recent Emerson College poll. And for that reason, there is an appetite from Democrats for a different candidate in the next presidential election.

A Quinnipiac University poll found that about 68% of Americans don't want Biden as the nominee in 2024.

Similarly, a New York Times/Siena College poll found the majority of Democratic voters would like another candidate for the election.

Yes, but: According to the Emerson College poll, Biden would be victorious over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Trump in theoretical 2024 matchups.

The poll found Biden was favored by Democrats as the nominee of choice, too, over Vice President Kamala Harris and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, per CNBC.

Worth noting: Biden has suggested he intends to run in 2024 but has held off on an official announcement.

He told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that he hasn't made a formal announcement yet since “a whole series of regulations kick in" once he does and he has to "treat myself as a candidate from that moment on."

More from Axios:

President Biden reups his intentions for the 2024 race

Scoop: Stephen Schwarzman comes out against Trump in major defection

House Democrats eye lost ground in 2024

Musk “fine” with Trump not using Twitter, would back DeSantis in 2024