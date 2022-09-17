California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) challenged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to a debate amid the latter's decision to send nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a wealthy enclave outside of Boston.

The big picture: It's the latest in a clash between Republican politicians, who oppose President Biden's immigration and border policies, and Democrats, who have slammed tactics to transport migrants as a political ploy.

Republicans are particularly taking aim at sanctuary cities and sending migrants there to test their values and force them to grapple with social safety-net issues, Axios' Shawna Chen reports.

Democrats have criticized Republicans for their actions, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) equating it to "trafficking."

What they're saying: “Hey [Gov. Ron DeSantis], clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives,” Newsom said in a tweet.

“Since you have only one overriding need — attention — let’s take this up & debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.”

DeSantis' office did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

Between the lines: Newsom and DeSantis are both running for re-election this year, and are also potential presidential candidates for 2024.

