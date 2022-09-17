Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Republicans for "trafficking" migrants

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized Republicans on Friday for their "crimes against humanity on refugees" after governors in Arizona, Florida and Texas transported migrants to Democratic states.

The big picture: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts earlier this week.

DeSantis doubled down and said he plans to spend millions that Florida has budgeted to continue the controversial practice.

Why it matters: It was an escalation of Republican governors' standoff with President Biden over his immigration and border policies — aimed at forcing predominantly Democratic-run states to grapple with social safety-net issues.

Massachusetts, which has a Republican governor, appears to have been targeted because state and local leaders have expressed support for policies that benefit immigrants regardless of their status.

What they're saying: "Don’t normalize this. Lying to & trafficking people for TV and clicks isn’t politics as usual. It’s abuse," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

"What a lot of Republican politicians fail to understand is that not everyone shares their zero-sum, scarcity mindset," she added.

Zoom in: Church leaders, housing advocates, government officials and residents on Martha’s Vineyard came together to provide shelter, food, clothing and other items for the migrants, who were staying at a church in Edgartown.

