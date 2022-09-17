Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Republicans for "trafficking" migrants
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized Republicans on Friday for their "crimes against humanity on refugees" after governors in Arizona, Florida and Texas transported migrants to Democratic states.
The big picture: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) flew nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts earlier this week.
- DeSantis doubled down and said he plans to spend millions that Florida has budgeted to continue the controversial practice.
Why it matters: It was an escalation of Republican governors' standoff with President Biden over his immigration and border policies — aimed at forcing predominantly Democratic-run states to grapple with social safety-net issues.
- Massachusetts, which has a Republican governor, appears to have been targeted because state and local leaders have expressed support for policies that benefit immigrants regardless of their status.
What they're saying: "Don’t normalize this. Lying to & trafficking people for TV and clicks isn’t politics as usual. It’s abuse," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
- "What a lot of Republican politicians fail to understand is that not everyone shares their zero-sum, scarcity mindset," she added.
Zoom in: Church leaders, housing advocates, government officials and residents on Martha’s Vineyard came together to provide shelter, food, clothing and other items for the migrants, who were staying at a church in Edgartown.
Go Deeper: Border Dem slams "soulless" DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard stunt