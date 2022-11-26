Skip to main content
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Musk “fine” with Trump not using Twitter, would back DeSantis in 2024

Herb Scribner
Elon Musk is displayed on a computer screen. Photo: Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency

Elon Musk said on Friday that he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he were to run for president in 2024.

Why it matters: It's the second time this year that Musk has teased support for DeSantis.

Details: Musk replied "Yes" when asked by Twitter user @ProudElephantUS if he would support DeSantis in 2024.

  • The confirmation came after a lengthy Twitter thread where Musk explained his reasoning for bringing former President Trump back to Twitter last week.
  • "I’m fine with Trump not tweeting," Musk said about the former president, who hasn't tweeted since coming back to the platform and has stuck to posting on Truth Social.
  • "The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service."
  • "Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America," Musk wrote.

Musk said that he had been a "significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump" in the last election.

  • "But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence," he added.
  • Musk described his desired 2024 candidate as "someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far."

Flashback: Back in June, Musk said that he was leaning toward supporting DeSantis if he chose to run for president. A month before, he said he can "no longer support Democrats."

Worth noting: DeSantis said earlier in November that "people just need to chill out a little bit" about a potential 2024 matchup with former President Trump.

  • The most notable names to announce 2024 bids so far include Trump and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

