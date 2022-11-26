Musk “fine” with Trump not using Twitter, would back DeSantis in 2024

Elon Musk said on Friday that he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he were to run for president in 2024.

Why it matters: It's the second time this year that Musk has teased support for DeSantis.

Details: Musk replied "Yes" when asked by Twitter user @ProudElephantUS if he would support DeSantis in 2024.

The confirmation came after a lengthy Twitter thread where Musk explained his reasoning for bringing former President Trump back to Twitter last week.

"I’m fine with Trump not tweeting," Musk said about the former president, who hasn't tweeted since coming back to the platform and has stuck to posting on Truth Social.

"The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service."

"Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America," Musk wrote.

Musk said that he had been a "significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump" in the last election.

"But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence," he added.

Musk described his desired 2024 candidate as "someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far."

Flashback: Back in June, Musk said that he was leaning toward supporting DeSantis if he chose to run for president. A month before, he said he can "no longer support Democrats."

Worth noting: DeSantis said earlier in November that "people just need to chill out a little bit" about a potential 2024 matchup with former President Trump.

The most notable names to announce 2024 bids so far include Trump and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

