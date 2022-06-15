Musk says he is leaning toward supporting Ron DeSantis in 2024

Elon Musk said Wednesday that he is leaning toward backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he decides to run for president in 2024, one month after the Tesla founder said that he can "no longer support Democrats."

Driving the news: Musk on Wednesday was asked on Twitter who he was "leaning towards" in the 2024 presidential election. "DeSantis," he responded.

Musk also said that he voted for Republican Mayra Flores in Tuesday's special election for a South Texas House seat. Flores won.

"I voted for Mayra Flores — first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022," Musk wrote.

Musk also said that he supported Andrew Yang in 2020, "but DeSantis has a better chance of winning," he wrote.

The big picture: Musk said last month that he will vote for Republicans and can "no longer support" Democrats. Musk said that he previously voted for Democrats "because they were (mostly) the kindness party."

"They have become the party of division & hate," he said.

DeSantis has not yet announced if he'll run for president in 2024, but former President Trump has trashed the popular Florida Republican and said that he'd beat him in a matchup.

Go deeper... Elon Musk says he will vote for Republicans now