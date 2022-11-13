Trump's candidacy is not a "force for good for our country": Pelosi

Former President Trump "has not been a force for good, so I don't think his candidacy is a force for good for our country," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday on ABC's "This Week," when asked about an "imminent announcement" expected this week from the former president.

Driving the news: Trump suggested Monday, during a GOP campaign event in Ohio, that he'll be making a "very big" announcement from Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15, ending months of speculation — and repeated teases — of a potential presidential run.

What she's saying: "This is a person who has undermined the integrity of our elections, [who] has not honored his oath of office, who has encouraged people, strange kinds of people, to run for office," Pelosi told host George Stephanopoulos when asked about news of a 2024 announcement from Trump.

"He's not been a force for good, so I don't think his candidacy is a force for good for our country, but that's up to the Republicans to decide who they will choose."

"It's bad news for the country, let's put it this way," said Pelosi, but added that "it's up to Republicans to decide who they will choose."

On the recovery of husband Paul Pelosi, who was attacked inside the couple's home in San Francisco, the House Speaker said, "He is having one good day after another."

What we're watching: If Trump does announce a run in 2024, it could set up a rematch against President Biden, who has said that he intends to seek a second term, but he had not made a formal decision yet.

Go deeper: A radical plan for Trump’s second term