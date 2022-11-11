Deadly storm Nicole lashes Southeast with heavy rains

Debris from homes damaged by Hurricane Nicole topples onto the beach in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former Hurricane Nicole continued to dump heavy rains across the Florida Peninsula and the Southeast U.S. as it weakened to a tropical depression on Thursday night.

The big picture: Nicole has been linked to at least two deaths since making landfall just south of Vero Beach as a rare November Category 1 hurricane on the east coast of the Florida early on Thursday and flooding remained a threat as it headed toward southwestern Georgia overnight.

The storm's large wind field impacted Florida's east and west coasts with high winds, as it took a major toll on coastal areas — especially the Daytona Beach area, where Hurricane Ian had weakened dunes and coastal defenses. Nicole dealt the knockout blow, toppling multiple buildings when it struck.

State of play: The center of the storm was some 20 miles north of Tallahassee with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moved northwest at 15 mph, per a National Hurricane Center update at 10pm Thursday ET.

What's happening: Nearly 66,000 customers were still without power in Florida early Friday, according to utility tracking site poweroutage.us.

In Orange County, the sheriff’s office tweeted "two people are dead after they were electrocuted by a downed power line."

What we're watching: "Nicole expected to accelerate north-northeastward on Friday," the National Hurricane Center said.

"On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move into southwestern Georgia later tonight and Friday, and across the western Carolinas later on Friday," the NHC added.

"Additional weakening is forecast during the next day or so, and Nicole is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday. The system is expected to dissipate as it merges with a frontal boundary over the eastern United States by Friday night."

