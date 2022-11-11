Deadly storm Nicole lashes Southeast with heavy rains
Former Hurricane Nicole continued to dump heavy rains across the Florida Peninsula and the Southeast U.S. as it weakened to a tropical depression on Thursday night.
The big picture: Nicole has been linked to at least two deaths since making landfall just south of Vero Beach as a rare November Category 1 hurricane on the east coast of the Florida early on Thursday and flooding remained a threat as it headed toward southwestern Georgia overnight.
- The storm's large wind field impacted Florida's east and west coasts with high winds, as it took a major toll on coastal areas — especially the Daytona Beach area, where Hurricane Ian had weakened dunes and coastal defenses. Nicole dealt the knockout blow, toppling multiple buildings when it struck.
State of play: The center of the storm was some 20 miles north of Tallahassee with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moved northwest at 15 mph, per a National Hurricane Center update at 10pm Thursday ET.
What's happening: Nearly 66,000 customers were still without power in Florida early Friday, according to utility tracking site poweroutage.us.
- In Orange County, the sheriff’s office tweeted "two people are dead after they were electrocuted by a downed power line."
What we're watching: "Nicole expected to accelerate north-northeastward on Friday," the National Hurricane Center said.
- "On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move into southwestern Georgia later tonight and Friday, and across the western Carolinas later on Friday," the NHC added.
- "Additional weakening is forecast during the next day or so, and Nicole is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday. The system is expected to dissipate as it merges with a frontal boundary over the eastern United States by Friday night."
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.