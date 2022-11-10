Thousands without power as Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida

The Causeway Beach Park before Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Jensen Beach, Florida, on Wednesday night. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

Hurricane Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the Florida peninsula as a Category 1 storm just south of Vero Beach about 3am Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

The big picture: An estimated 62,000 customers were without power in Florida as the hurricane struck North Hutchinson Island, after unleashing heavy rain and damaging winds and causing damaging storm surge flooding for several hours along the east coast of Florida, north to Georgia and South Carolina before it made landfall.

